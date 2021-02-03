Sam Morin Loaned to Phantoms

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Samuel Morin

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Samuel Morin(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Samuel Morin has been loaned to the Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Morin, 25, is entering his sixth season as a professional hockey player and also his first season as a forward after serving as a defenseman the previous five years.

The towering left wing made his official debut at his new position on January 30, 2021 for the Philadelphia Flyers against the New York Islanders. That was his first game in over 14 months since a knee injury with the Phantoms on November 11, 2019 in a game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Morin was most recently on the Flyers Taxi Squad but has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers on multiple occasions this season while also appearing in one game.

Morin was a first-round selection (#11 overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 170 games with the Phantoms going back to 2014-15 which was the second season for the team in the Lehigh Valley. The Lac-Beauport, Quebec native has scored eight goals and recorded 34 assists for 42 points with the Phantoms, all as a defenseman. He has also played in 10 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers including five at the beginning of the 2018-19 season before injury issues interrupted his career.

Morin has seen extremely limited action the past two seasons due to two knee surgeries. He has played a combined 11 games with the Phantoms and Flyers in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns including just four total games in 2019-20. And before that, he had played in only 20 games total in the 2017-18 season ending when he sustained his first knee injury on May 9, 2018 at the beginning of a playoff game at Charlotte.

Hockey returns to PPL Center! The Phantoms host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a preseason clash on Thursday, February 4 at 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley's regular season opener is on Saturday, February 6 at the Hershey Bears. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially commence play at PPL Center with the team's seventh Opening Night on Saturday, February 20 against the Binghamton Devils.

