San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Exhibition Game October 5 at Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2024 preseason schedule, which includes one exhibition game prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Gulls will play their lone preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. the Ontario Reign (6 p.m. PT) at Pechanga Arena San Diego. All tickets to the Oct. 5 preseason game are general admission. Tickets are available now at SanDiegoGulls.com/Buy-Tickets.

Single game tickets for the all regular-season home games are on sale now and can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Buy-Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $560 per seat for the 2024-25 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

