Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Jujhar Khaira, Are Nazarian to AHL Contracts, Forward Joel Teasdale to PTO

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Jujhar Khaira and Ara Nazarian to one-year AHL contracts, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. The Crunch have also signed forward Joel Teasdale to a professional tryout contract.

Khaira, 30, skated in one game with the Minnesota Wild of the NHL last season. He also appeared in 22 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL posting five goals and 13 assists. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has played in 337 career NHL games since 2015 with Minnesota, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers recording 80 points (33g, 47a). He has played in 155 career AHL games since 2013 with Iowa, the Bakersfield Condors and the Oklahoma City Barons, tallying 75 points (27g, 48a).

The Surrey, British Columbia native was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Nazarian, 28, appeared in 48 games with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL last season posting 18 goals and 15 assists. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward has skated in 14 career AHL games, all with the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 season, recording two goals and one assist. The Boxford, Mass. native has also played in 235 career ECHL games since 2019 with the Jacksonville Icemen and Adirondack Thunder tallying 164 points (71g, 93a).

Prior to his professional career, Nazarian spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015 to 2019. He played in 138 games recording 74 points (33g, 41a).

Teasdale, 25, played in 65 games with the Iowa Wild last season earning seven goals and six assists. The 6-foot, 212-pound forward has appeared in 193 career AHL games with the Wild and Laval Rocket since 2020 recording 97 points (53g, 44a). He has skated in two career NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, Teasdale skated in 244 career QMJHL games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada from 2015 to 2019 tallying 219 points (104g, 115a). Teasdale won the Presidents Trophy and Memorial Cup with the Huskies in 2019. He also received the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player.

