Panthers Announce Rookie Showcase Roster

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers have announced their roster for the upcoming NHL Rookie Showcase.

The event pits four teams' prospects - the Panthers, Predators, Lightning and Hurricanes - against each other from Sep. 13-16 in Nashville.

Florida's roster, which can be found in full here, holds plenty of familiar faces to Checkers fans. Last season's co-goals leader Wilmer Skoog is in the mix, as are the likes of Mike Benning and Ryan McAllister, while Ben Steeves and Cooper Black prepare for the start of their proper rookie campaigns after spending time with Charlotte at the end of last season.

The prospect group also features a wide collection of players who could see action in Charlotte this season. Jay O'Brien, Riley Hughes and Jamie Armstrong lead a contingent of AHL contracts on the roster, along with Mack Guzda, who is making his return after missing most of last season with an injury. Draft picks like Marek Alscher, Josh Davies and Sandis Vilmanis are slated to begin their pro careers, while Oliver Okuliar and Mikulas Hovorka signed deals with Florida and will be making the jump to North America.

The Panthers prospect team plays Friday, Sep. 13 at 2 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.