San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2024-25 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls will host their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with the first 8,000 fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel, light-up wristband and third-jersey belt bag.

Individual tickets for games in the 2024-25 season start as low as $25.25 including fees per game. The Gulls will host 10 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena San Diego as part of their 2024-25 schedule. The club will play 64 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams and four inter-conference contests against the Iowa Wild of the Central Division. In addition, the Gulls will play a home-and-home series with the Eastern Conference's Toronto Marlies for the first time in team history. The Gulls will have 25 home weekend dates, including nine Friday and 14 Saturday games, and two Sunday contests. The Gulls will also play 20 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

In addition, the Gulls will host 23 promotional and theme nights this season, including Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 16), Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 23), Country Night (Dec. 6), Teddy Bear Toss Night (Dec. 7), Winter Wonderland Night (Dec. 14), Jimmy Buffett Night (Dec. 27), New Year's Day (Jan. 1), Educator Appreciation Night (Jan. 10), Gulls Fight Cancer (Jan. 11), Lunar New Year Night (Jan. 18), Bill Walton Legacy Night (Jan. 31), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 7), Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital (Feb. 16), Emo Night (Feb. 28), Mardi Gras Celebration brought to you by Palomar Health (March 1), Youth Sports and Gulliver's Kids Club Night (March 8), First Responders Night (March 14), St. Patrick's Day Game (March 15), Classic Rock Night (March 28), Mexican Heritage Night (March 29), and Fan Appreciation Night (April 19).

Giveaways include a magnet schedule giveaway on Nov. 2, a Navy-themed hat brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Nov. 16, a Gulliver Moose Mug on Dec. 14, a Year of the Snake Collectors Pin on Jan. 18, a Bill Walton Bobblehead on Jan. 31, a Gulliver Jester Bobblehead brought to you by Palomar Health on March 1, a Los Gulls Poncho on March 29 and a Gulls Baseball Third Jersey on April 19. Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Individual tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Buy-Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $560 per seat for the 2024-25 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights and games of their choice with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Em  Plan, an Eight-Ticket  Flex Plan, or a Six-Ticket Promo Night Pack. Fans can visit  SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans  for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2024-25 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GroupTickets.

