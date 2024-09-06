Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced two preseason contests prior to the start of the team's 2024-25 regular season.

The Crunch will travel to face the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. The team will then return home to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

Preseason tickets are on sale now for $7. Tickets can be purchased in person at Guest Services, over the phone through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444, at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster or Account Manager. Ticket prices include facility fees and are subject to additional fees dependent on point of purchase.

Crunch season ticket holders and partial pack holders will receive one complimentary ticket per seat to the Oct. 6 preseason game.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

