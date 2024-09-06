Fun for Everyone: the Condors Promotional Schedule Is Here

The Bakersfield Condors have released the 2024-25 promotional schedule featuring something for everyone throughout the season! Season-long promotions include every Friday night's $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzers available, Taco & Margarita Tuesdays, and Wings & Craft Beer Wednesdays.

There will be three jersey giveaway nights with two youth jerseys (February 1 and March 29) and one adult jersey giveaway on December 20.

Catch appearances and theme nights from the ZOOperstars! (November 1), Santa's Reindeer (December 27), Harry Potter with $5 Frenzy House Hats (February 15), and Bluey (March 8). Bring your skates and Skate with the Team after the Sunday afternoon game on November 24.

The team will wear four specialty jerseys for charity auctions on Patriotic Night (November 2), Condors Fighting Cancer (January 11), Oilers Night (February 8), and Star Wars Night (March 22).

Other giveaways include Cowbell Giveaway on Opening Night (October 19), Country Hats (March 14), and thousands of giveaways on Fan Appreciation Night with mystery scratchers (April 18). PLUS, $5 Frenzy Knit Caps are available on November 22.

Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, September 30. Save money and get the best seats to your favorite games with a Flex Pack today.

