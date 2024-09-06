IceHogs to Launch 2024-25 Season with Opening Night Block Party Headlined by Trippin' Billies
September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs will kick off the 2024-25 season with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The season kick-off celebration will feature live music by Chicago-based Dave Matthews Band tribute group Trippin' Billies, plus local food trucks, fun activities, a t-shirt giveaway, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins inside the BMO at 7 p.m.
Location: The block party will take place outside the BMO Center at the corner of Main St. and Elm St. with the music stage located in Lot 7.
Giveaway: The IceHogs are teaming up with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford to present free T-shirts to the first 3,000 fans on Opening Night with the first opportunity to score a shirt at the block party.
Red Carpet: IceHogs players are expected to walk the red carpet through the block party and into the arena at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Radio: Double T will broadcast live from the block party on 96.7 The Eagle.
Food Trucks:
Blaz'in Magic BBQ
Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses
Inzombia Coffee
Olivo Taco
Quixotic Bakery
Activities:
Rockford Park District street hockey
Single-game Tickets On Sale Sept. 17!
Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other IceHogs home games will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
IceHogs Insiders presale: Begins Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
Season ticket members can already purchase additional single game tickets at anytime through Account Manager.
