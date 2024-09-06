IceHogs to Launch 2024-25 Season with Opening Night Block Party Headlined by Trippin' Billies

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will kick off the 2024-25 season with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The season kick-off celebration will feature live music by Chicago-based Dave Matthews Band tribute group Trippin' Billies, plus local food trucks, fun activities, a t-shirt giveaway, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

Location: The block party will take place outside the BMO Center at the corner of Main St. and Elm St. with the music stage located in Lot 7.

Giveaway: The IceHogs are teaming up with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford to present free T-shirts to the first 3,000 fans on Opening Night with the first opportunity to score a shirt at the block party.

Red Carpet: IceHogs players are expected to walk the red carpet through the block party and into the arena at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Radio: Double T will broadcast live from the block party on 96.7 The Eagle.

Food Trucks:

Blaz'in Magic BBQ

Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses

Inzombia Coffee

Olivo Taco

Quixotic Bakery

Activities:

Rockford Park District street hockey

Single-game Tickets On Sale Sept. 17!

Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other IceHogs home games will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

IceHogs Insiders presale: Begins Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members can already purchase additional single game tickets at anytime through Account Manager.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.