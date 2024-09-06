Roadrunners Announce Promotional Night Schedule, Flex Plans Available Now

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League today announced their 2024-2025 Promotional Night Schedule as the team will begin their 36-game regular season at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 19 with the annual Opening Night Red Carpet Walk and Tailgate.

Available now, the Roadrunners have announced three Flex Plan packages tailored to give fans the opportunity to select their favorite promotional nights first. The 2 Game Plan includes Opening Night, the 5 Game Plan waives all online fees and includes playoff priority presale access and the 10 game plan comes at 15-percent off of the gameday price with online fees waived and comes with other great perks.

Single Game Tickets will go on sale in the coming days.

Saturday, October 19: 7 p.m. Vs Texas

Opening Night Red Carpet Walk and Tailgate

Friday, October 25: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield

El Lazo de Tucson Season Premiere

Saturday, October 26: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield

Ghouls and Goals

Saturday, November 9: 7 p.m. Vs San Diego

Military Appreciation Night

Friday, November 22: 7 p.m. Vs Calgary

Faith and Family Night

Saturday, November 23: 7 p.m. Vs Calgary

Hockey Fights Cancer

Friday, December 13: 7 p.m. Vs Henderson

Swiftie Night

Saturday, December 14: 7 p.m. Vs Henderson

Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 28: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado

Star Wars Night

Sunday, December 29: 4 p.m. Vs Colorado

Anime Day

Monday, January 20: 6 p.m. Vs Henderson

Martin Luther King Day Holiday Start Time

Wednesday, January 22: 10:30 a.m. Vs Henderson

Kids School Day Field Trip Game

Saturday, January 25: 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford

Beach Night

Friday, January 31: 7 p.m. Vs Ontario

El Lazo de Tucson

Saturday, February 1: 7 p.m. Vs Ontario

Wizards and Witches Night

Saturday, February 22: 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford

Hockey Day In Southern Arizona/ Dusty's Birthday

Friday, February 28: 7 p.m. Vs Rockford

University of Arizona Night

Saturday, March 1: 7 p.m. Vs Rockford

Hockey Is for Everyone Night

Saturday, March 15: 7 p.m. Vs San Jose

First Responders Night

Sunday, March 16: 4 p.m. Vs San Jose

St. Patrick's Day Party Tailgate and Live Band

Saturday, April 5: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield

Country Night

Sunday, April 6: 4 p.m. Vs Bakersfield

Autism Acceptance Day

Friday, April 18: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado

El Lazo de Tucson

Saturday, April 19: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado

Fan Appreciation Night

More details and the complete list of Roadrunners Promotional Nights can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com.

The team's nightly food specials, jersey schedule and other specialty themed ticket packages will soon be announced as well.

The Roadrunners play at least four home games each month from October through April; including 13 7 p.m. starts on Saturdays, seven games on Fridays and six 4 p.m. games on Sunday.

Coming off of a 43-23-4-2 record and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners and fourth-year Head Coach Steve Potvin will open Training Camp for their ninth season at Tucson Arena in early October. The regular season opens Friday, October 11 in Colorado.

SEASON TICKETS, WEEKENDER PLAN, GROUP TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks. Visit Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central for more details on our Weekender Plan, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.