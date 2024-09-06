Roadrunners Announce Promotional Night Schedule, Flex Plans Available Now
September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League today announced their 2024-2025 Promotional Night Schedule as the team will begin their 36-game regular season at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 19 with the annual Opening Night Red Carpet Walk and Tailgate.
Available now, the Roadrunners have announced three Flex Plan packages tailored to give fans the opportunity to select their favorite promotional nights first. The 2 Game Plan includes Opening Night, the 5 Game Plan waives all online fees and includes playoff priority presale access and the 10 game plan comes at 15-percent off of the gameday price with online fees waived and comes with other great perks.
Single Game Tickets will go on sale in the coming days.
Saturday, October 19: 7 p.m. Vs Texas
Opening Night Red Carpet Walk and Tailgate
Friday, October 25: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
El Lazo de Tucson Season Premiere
Saturday, October 26: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
Ghouls and Goals
Saturday, November 9: 7 p.m. Vs San Diego
Military Appreciation Night
Friday, November 22: 7 p.m. Vs Calgary
Faith and Family Night
Saturday, November 23: 7 p.m. Vs Calgary
Hockey Fights Cancer
Friday, December 13: 7 p.m. Vs Henderson
Swiftie Night
Saturday, December 14: 7 p.m. Vs Henderson
Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, December 28: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado
Star Wars Night
Sunday, December 29: 4 p.m. Vs Colorado
Anime Day
Monday, January 20: 6 p.m. Vs Henderson
Martin Luther King Day Holiday Start Time
Wednesday, January 22: 10:30 a.m. Vs Henderson
Kids School Day Field Trip Game
Saturday, January 25: 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford
Beach Night
Friday, January 31: 7 p.m. Vs Ontario
El Lazo de Tucson
Saturday, February 1: 7 p.m. Vs Ontario
Wizards and Witches Night
Saturday, February 22: 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford
Hockey Day In Southern Arizona/ Dusty's Birthday
Friday, February 28: 7 p.m. Vs Rockford
University of Arizona Night
Saturday, March 1: 7 p.m. Vs Rockford
Hockey Is for Everyone Night
Saturday, March 15: 7 p.m. Vs San Jose
First Responders Night
Sunday, March 16: 4 p.m. Vs San Jose
St. Patrick's Day Party Tailgate and Live Band
Saturday, April 5: 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
Country Night
Sunday, April 6: 4 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
Autism Acceptance Day
Friday, April 18: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado
El Lazo de Tucson
Saturday, April 19: 7 p.m. Vs Colorado
Fan Appreciation Night
More details and the complete list of Roadrunners Promotional Nights can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com.
The team's nightly food specials, jersey schedule and other specialty themed ticket packages will soon be announced as well.
The Roadrunners play at least four home games each month from October through April; including 13 7 p.m. starts on Saturdays, seven games on Fridays and six 4 p.m. games on Sunday.
Coming off of a 43-23-4-2 record and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners and fourth-year Head Coach Steve Potvin will open Training Camp for their ninth season at Tucson Arena in early October. The regular season opens Friday, October 11 in Colorado.
SEASON TICKETS, WEEKENDER PLAN, GROUP TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS
Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks. Visit Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central for more details on our Weekender Plan, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets.
