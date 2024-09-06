Reign Announce Break the Ice, Set Preseason Schedule Ahead of 2024-25 Season

September 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have announced its preseason schedule of events ahead of the 2024-25 season, highlighted by the team's annual Break The Ice event which will take place at Toyota Arena on Sunday, October 6 at 1 p.m.

Break The Ice is an exclusive opportunity for Reign ALL-IN Members to meet players and collect autographs ahead of the upcoming campaign. After the meet and greet, the team will suit up and play an intrasquad exhibition game for fans in attendance.

Access to the event is limited only to those fans who hold an active ALL-IN Member plan. More details about the game and a full timeline for the event will be announced in the coming days and be emailed to ALL-IN Members.

In addition, the Reign will also travel to San Diego for an exhibition contest against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Ontario will open the team's 2024 Training Camp at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on Monday, September 30. More details, including the full roster will be unveiled later this month.

The first event of the hockey season at Toyota Arena is the Empire Classic, a preseason game between the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, September 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the game are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Ontario opens the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 12 at Toyota Arena against the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

