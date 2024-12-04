San Diego FC to Host 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Live Show at Eighteen Threads on Wednesday, December 11

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. PT at Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail shop located in Mission Valley Mall. The live show, presented by San Diego County Toyota Dealers, will be broadcast live on SanDiegoFC.com and locally on FOX 5 (KSWB-TV).

Fans are invited to attend SDFC's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. PT. South Bay native DJ Beto Perez will provide entertainment leading up to the show's start at 7:30 p.m. PT. Attendees will also enjoy an exclusive Q&A session at 6:30 p.m. PT with SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps and Head Coach Mikey Varas. Season Ticket Members and Supporters will receive their first beer free at Novo Brewing Co., located near the event venue.

The live broadcast, hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, and Calen Carr, will feature expert analysis as SDFC selects up to five players from the MLS Expansion Draft's eligible player list. As part of the excitement, select lucky fans who RSVP for the event - including current Season Ticket Members and Supporters - will have the unique opportunity to announce SDFC's draft picks live on behalf of the Club.

MLS will release the list of players eligible for selection by SDFC on Tuesday, December 10. Twenty-nine teams will each be allowed to protect 12 eligible players. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is exempt from further selections. The full MLS Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures can be found HERE.

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.

