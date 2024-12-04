Academy Update: November 2024 Players of the Month

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With another month of competition in the rearview mirror for the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health, we present the Players of the Month for November.

First off, U-10 versatile player Mateus Molina gets the nod as POTM for our youngest age groups (U-10, U-11, U-12).

"Mateus has the courage to play in all positions on the field. As a leftie, he has developed the ability to use both feet effectively to play and score goals. He consistently respects his teammates and follows the coach's instructions during games and training sessions. Additionally, Mateus understands when it's his time to shine on the field and when it's time to sit on the bench and let his teammates have their moments." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Moving on, U-14 midfielder Noah DesRois earns honors as POTM for the next categories (U-13, U-14).

"Noah has consistently demonstrated a high work rate, leadership, and discipline both on and off the field. His dedication during practices and matches has resulted in consistent growth and high-level performances throughout the month." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Up next, defender/midfielder Leandro Padilla from our Academy's U-16 side is named POTM for for the next set of age groups (U-15, U-16).

"Leandro has shown excellent performances in recent matches. He has displayed strong skills in ball movement, supporting the team by positioning himself optimally on the pitch to facilitate progression and moving the ball multidirectionally with sound judgment. Defensively, he has demonstrated maturity in occupying spaces effectively, maintaining a compact block, and preventing the team from becoming disjointed. His communication and understanding with defensive and midfield lines have been crucial to improving his performance in both attacking and defensive phases." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Lastly, to close out this edition of the POTM, U-17 defender Quinton John earns the recognition for the eldest age groups of our Acaemy (U-17, U-19).

"Quinton has stepped up remarkably well over the past four weeks. He has shown composure in possession of the ball while competing effectively, reading the game well, and anticipating situations. This has allowed him to win the vast majority of duels on the field." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

