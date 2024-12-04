Inter Miami Introduces New Season Ticket Plans for the 2025 Season: The Half Season Plans

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As the year comes to an end, Inter Miami is kicking off this holiday season by offering a new ticketing plan at a discounted rate for fans looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming 2025 season--The Pink & Black Half Season Plans. Both Half Season Plans will be available beginning on Dec. 4, providing flexibility for fans looking to enjoy as many matches as possible given their busy schedules.

Fans who opt for The Half Season Plan will receive tickets to eight regular season games, with designated seating that will remain the same for each game attended. The Black plan will include the last match of the 2025 season, set to be our final regular season match at Chase Stadium before the team moves to Miami. The Pink Plan will include a different set of predetermined matches from the Black Plan.

With eight regular season match tickets, Half Season Plan Members will receive, on average, admission to one match per month during the season. Both plans will exclude the Home Opener but will include an option to purchase tickets to the match at a discounted rate. Pink & Black Half Plan ticket holders will also receive a membership representative for personalized customer service throughout the season.

Though The Half Season Plan does not include any Season Ticket Member benefits, those holding a Half Season Plan can upgrade to a full Season Ticket Membership to take advantage of Inter Miami's member events, gifts, and discounts on concessions and merchandise.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.