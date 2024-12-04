FC Cincinnati Introduce New and Continued Youth Membership Opportunities for 2025

FC Cincinnati is excited to announce its continued commitment to young fans by announcing the return of Kids' Club in 2025 while introducing a brand new club for teenagers to engage with The Orange and Blue.

As the excitement for the 2025 MLS season continues to grow, FCC is thrilled to continue the Youth Memberships, featuring two fantastic clubs-Kids' Club, presented by Mercy Health, and our brand-new BattaLION.

Whether you're a young fan just discovering the beautiful game or a longtime supporter looking to deepen your connection with the team, these memberships offer something for everyone.

For kids ages 2 to 12, Kids' Club is the perfect way to get involved. Members will receive an exclusive welcome pack, along with invitations to events throughout the year where they can meet FC Cincinnati players and build soccer skills.

That's not all-Kids' Club members also enjoy a discount at the FCC Team Store, a monthly newsletter packed with team updates and member-exclusive content, and the chance to make lifelong friendships with other fans their age.

Brand new for the 2025 season, the BattaLION membership is designed specifically for teens aged 13-17 to ensure that our older fans have a place to truly connect with the team. This brand-new club provides a bridge for younger supporters to become more involved.

Like Kids' Club, BattaLION members will also receive a welcome pack, enjoy discounts at the FCC team store, and get the scoop on all things FC Cincinnati through our monthly newsletter.

Additionally, both Kids' Club and BattaLION offer a special opportunity to attend a Mercy Health Wellness Seminar, giving members a chance to learn from top professionals about staying healthy, active, and strong, both on and off the field.

Whether you are a first-time fan or a lifelong supporter, members get access to exclusive events, including meet-and-greets with FC Cincinnati players and opportunities to connect with other fans who share your passion.

Youth Memberships to both clubs are on sale now. Sign up today and be a part of FC Cincinnati's growing family.

