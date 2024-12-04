Inter Miami Hosts Fourth Annual Battle of the Artists Presented by Heineken Silver

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Earlier this week on Dec. 2, Inter Miami CF hosted its fourth annual Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken Silver in the Miami Design District to kick off Art Basel.

For the event, six local artists were hand-selected by Wyn 317 Art Gallery in Miami to showcase their artistic talents through a friendly, hour-long competition with the objective of creating an original art piece inspired by Inter Miami.

To uphold the originality of each piece, all six artists were responsible for bringing their own materials such as brushes, sponges, tapes, mechanical tools and pre-made stencils, allowing them the liberty to execute their individually unique artistic visions.

While each artist brings exceptional talent to the table, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite art piece over the holiday season to claim the ultimate winner of the art battle ahead of the 2025 season. Once a decision has been made, the winner of the battle will be awarded tickets and a VIP package to Inter Miami's 2025 season home opener.

All artists, with the battle's 500 attendees indulged in the festivities of the day which included food, beverages provided by Heineken Silver, music entertainment, giveaways and player appearances by Julian Gressel and David Martinez. For their participation, each artist was also awarded $500 and a customized Inter Miami CF jersey to commemorate the occasion.

Meet the Artists

Nate Dee

Instagram: @miaminate

Nate Dee, a Miami-based artist and muralist, draws inspiration from his Haitian heritage and South Florida upbringing. Known for his vibrant colors and expressive brushwork, Dee's work often explores themes of nature, symbolism, and the human connection to the natural world. His large-scale murals and figurative paintings have been showcased globally, and he has collaborated with various clients to create impactful and visually stunning pieces.

Muta Vision

Instagram: @mutavision

Muta's artworks are a mix of Miami's vibrancy and Phoenix's desert echoes, Muta Santiago not only as an artist but as a concept - a dynamic embodiment of change and creativity. His artwork weaves an intricate tapestry that melds experimental audacity with the raw essence of humanity. Muta's canvases challenge the digital or concrete, Muta's canvases invoke thought and pioneering the nexus between art and societal evolution. His works aren't crafted, they're conceived - a philosophical journey that's as transformative as it is visual.

Rei Ramirez

Instagram: @urbanorganikz

Rei Ramirez, a Cuban-born artist based in North Miami, draws inspiration from a diverse range of sources, including human nature, the natural world, street art, and pop culture. His self-taught approach allows him to experiment with various mediums, such as acrylics, oils, and spray paint. His work often explores the subconscious, dreams, and human emotion, aiming to connect with viewers on an emotional level. With a focus on bold colors and intricate details, Rei's art reflects his unique perspective and artistic vision.

Alexandra Seda (Miss Lushy)

Instagram: @misslushy

Alexandra Seda, better known as Miss Lushy, is a talented Miami-based artist specializing in murals, signs, graphic design, and mixed media illustration. Inspired by the city's vibrant hip hop culture and urban art scene, she transitioned from small-scale works to large-scale murals, using the city itself as her canvas. After earning a bachelor's degree in Graphic Design and a certification as a Hip Hop Kultural Specialist, Miss Lushy has become a prominent figure in Miami's art community. Her work celebrates Latin music legends like Celia Cruz and Willy Chirino, and she also collaborates on community-focused projects, such as the Verizon mural in Hialeah that highlights the city's culture and values.

Nicole Holderbaum a.k.a "Nico"

Instagram: @nicosuavalicious

Nicole Holderbaum, known as "Nico," is a dynamic artist and community leader. Based in Miami, she seamlessly blends her roles as a muralist, creative director, and community organizer. Nico has collaborated with globally recognized brands such as Nike and Netflix, leaving her artistic imprint on cities worldwide. Beyond her artistic pursuits, she is deeply committed to empowering young minds. Through initiatives like the Kid's Mural Project, she guides aspiring artists, inspiring creativity and community engagement. Her dedication to both art and social impact has earned her recognition as a "Community Champion" and "Art Innovator," making her a prominent figure in the art and community spheres.

Eddy "Tragek" Serrano

Instagram: @tragek1

Tragek, a Miami-based muralist with over 20 years of experience, is renowned for his vibrant graffiti art inspired by the city's classic architecture and tropical culture. His work has graced walls and galleries nationwide and earned collaborations with major brands like Scion, Telemundo, NIKE, Red Bull, Balenciaga, and the W Hotels. Beyond his art, Tragek is dedicated to community engagement, leading workshops in public schools and working with organizations like P.A.T.H. (Preserving Archiving & Teaching Hip-Hop). Today, he continues to inspire and innovate, showcasing his art across the country.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.