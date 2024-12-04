New York City FC Break Ground on Etihad Park in Willets Point

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Councilmember Francisco Moya, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and New York City FC today officially broke ground on Etihad Park, New York's first professional soccer-specific stadium and Major League Soccer's (MLS) first fully-electric stadium across the nation. In addition to the stadium - which will be operational by the 2027 MLS season and is being entirely privately financed by New York City FC - this project will also deliver retail, food and beverage facilities, office space, and "City Square," a plaza for community uses and events.

"New York City FC committed ten years ago to build New York City's first-ever, soccer-specific stadium in the five boroughs, and today's groundbreaking of Etihad Park in Willets Point, Queens, brings us one step closer to delivering that promise to our fans and our city," said New York City FC Vice Chairman Marty Edelman.

Etihad Park's groundbreaking comes approximately a decade after New York City FC was founded. During that time, the Club has been committed to growing the sport of soccer across New York City. In addition to winning MLS Cup in 2021, the Club has built more than 50 mini-pitches and provided free soccer programming to thousands of youth through the Club's nonprofit foundation,. The construction of Etihad Park will deliver not only a new home for the Club's First Team, but also a home for City in the Community, enabling the nonprofit to expand its reach and provide opportunities in soccer to even more youth across the City of New York.

Etihad Park is one piece of Mayor Adams' Willets Point transformation, which will deliver 2,500 affordable homes - the city's largest 100 percent affordable new housing project in 40 years - over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 250-key hotel, a 650-seat public school, and neighborhood-serving, ground-floor retail shops that will create good-paying jobs for community residents. In December 2023, Mayor Adams and city officials broke ground on the first 880 units of affordable housing, expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The next round of affordable homes to be built as part of Phase 1 are 220 units designated for low-income seniors.

"Today, we are breaking ground on Etihad Park - our city's first-ever soccer-specific stadium - for New York City FC to call home and finally deliver New Yorkers the soccer stadium they deserve," said Mayor Adams. "Along with cohosting the 2026 World Cup with New Jersey, this stadium puts us on the map as a world-class soccer destination, and it makes Willets Point the city's premier sports hub. This stadium is part of our Willets Point Transformation, building a neighborhood with more housing, public space, and a new school out of the Valley of Ashes. We are scoring the city's largest all-affordable housing project in the past 40 years, a new 650-seat public school for our students, more than 40,000 square feet of public open space, and good-paying jobs and economic opportunity for local residents."

"As we break ground on Etihad Park, we are not only building a world-class soccer stadium, but also creating a vibrant, sustainable community in Willets Point that will benefit New Yorkers for generations to come. This transformational project exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration to deliver affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and a cutting-edge, fully electric sports venue - all while advancing our city's climate goals," said First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer. "This is a historic step forward for both Queens and New York City, and I want to thank all the public servants, past and present, as well as our partners, whose dedication has brought this vision to life, ensuring every New Yorker has the opportunity to thrive."

"This is a historic moment for New York City FC, Major League Soccer, and everyone who has believed in the promise of soccer in America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We've always known that a world-class soccer stadium belongs in New York City. Congratulations and thanks to Mayor Adams, Councilman Moya, Borough President Richards, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, club ownership, staff, players, and fans of New York City FC on making Etihad Park a reality."

"We are proud to reach this monumental milestone for Willets Point, Queens and New York City. Following the announcement of delivering the largest 100% affordable project to the City in a generation, today is the next step to cement the future of Willets Point with the groundbreaking of the City's first soccer-specific stadium. Once complete, this $3 billion project will deliver over $6 billion in economic development to the region and we are proud to continue to transform this neighborhood into a thriving community," said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies.

"Today's groundbreaking for Etihad Park is the culmination of decades of hard work, perseverance, and vision. We carried it across the finish line through collaboration and with the leadership of Mayor Adams and his administration," said Councilmember Moya. "As an Ecuadorian kid that grew up in Corona, Queens whose life has revolved around soccer - I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this stadium to my neighborhood with union jobs and economic growth. I may not have become a professional soccer player myself, but I look forward to one day seeing one of the young kids learning to play in Flushing Meadows Corona Park don the jersey of their hometown club, New York City Football Club, and take the field at Etihad Park."

"Etihad Park is the world-class soccer stadium that Queens and New York City have long deserved," said Andrew Kimball, president and CEO, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). "By building this fully-electric facility entirely privately financed, Etihad Park helps us achieve our climate goals without burdening taxpaying New Yorkers. This stadium is just one part of the historic transformation underway in Willets Point, transforming the 'Valley of Ashes' into a brand-new neighborhood that was only achieved through the public and private sector working together to deliver one of the most ambitious developments in the country."

"Driven by New York City FC's vision and ambitions, the new stadium will be an unequivocal celebration of diversity, community, and soccer," said Rashed Singaby, principal and senior project designer at HOK. "We are proud to celebrate this important milestone with the team, the city, and our project partners and look forward to seeing the stadium come to life as a centerpiece for the vibrant Queens community and a benchmark venue for the beautiful game."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "Today marks a significant and transformative milestone for New York City FC and Etihad Airways. The new Etihad Park represents more than just a stadium - it's a testament to our decades-long commitment to this city, to the game of soccer, and to building vibrant communities in the destinations we serve. It is our privilege and honor to be a part of this groundbreaking moment."

This historic plan will bring significant long-term economic opportunity to a community that has long been underserved. The entire transformational project is expected to generate $6.1 billion in economic impact over the next 30 years, creating 1,550 permanent jobs and 14,200 construction jobs. Last month, Mayor Adams announced a project labor agreement with the Building & Construction Trades Council (BCTC) for infrastructure work in the Willets Point District. The infrastructure work governed by this PLA will support over 500 jobs. New York City FC will also incorporate community programming and outreach through its City in the Community foundation. City Square, a 35,000 square foot multi-use space located inside the primary entrance of the stadium, will serve as a community programming space operated by New York City FC during non-gamedays.

The new 25,000-seat stadium will make New York City a national soccer capital, laying the groundwork for the next chapter in New York City FC and MLS history. This is also the first fully privately financed major league sporting facility constructed in New York City in generations. J.P. Morgan arranged private financing for the stadium.

The investment represents a major opportunity to capitalize on professional soccer as a growing attraction that can bring investment and economic opportunities to New York City, as well as expand New Yorkers' love of soccer. Willets Point will become the city's premier sports hub, with the New York Mets' Citi Field and U.S. Tennis Association's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, both also within walking distance of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Mets-Willets Point subway and Long Island Rail Road stations. No new parking will be created for the stadium. Instead, New York City FC will utilize parking at Citi Field on match and event days based on an agreement with the New York Mets.

"I am appreciative for Mayor Adams' visionary transformation of Willets Point, which will include our city's first soccer-specific stadium and Major League Soccer's first fully electric stadium," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). "Once completed, the development will help bolster area neighborhoods and boost our local economy affordable housing, permanent jobs, and so much more."

"Today we break ground on a once in a generation transformation of Queens," said New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar. "The $780 million, 25,000-seat Etihad Park will be our first ever stadium dedicated to professional soccer, bringing the world's most popular sport right to our doorsteps. This is the cornerstone of the landmark redevelopment of Willets Point that will deliver 15,000 good-paying jobs, 2,500 units of affordable housing, over 40,000 square feet of new public space, and 650 school seats. We are bringing unprecedented energy, investment, and activity to a corner of Queens, demonstrating what is possible when all stakeholders work together to shape the future of our city."

"In what F. Scott Fitzgerald once called the 'Valley of Ashes' is rising one of Queens' most triumphant victories, in the form of New York City's first all-electric, privately financed professional sports stadium. The World's Game belongs in The World's Borough, and I couldn't be prouder of the history we're making in Willets Point today to bring it here," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "Etihad Park represents endless possibilities not only for NYCFC, but for the thousands of borough residents who will earn a living wage or grow their business there. The goal at Willets Point is to create a community where its residents thrive, elevating all of Queens in the process, and we are one massive step closer to doing just that."

"This groundbreaking marks a historic moment for New York City and its future. The Willets Point transformation - anchored by the creation of Etihad Park - represents a new era of development, combining critical community needs with state-of-the-art infrastructure," said Councilmember Amanda Farias. "From 2,500 affordable homes and new educational opportunities to the nation's first fully electric soccer stadium, this project brings together jobs, housing, and environmental sustainability in a way that will uplift the surrounding neighborhoods. As Chair of the Committee on Economic Development, I recognize the vital role of the NYCEDC in managing the city's assets and ensuring that projects like this move forward successfully, creating lasting benefits for our communities. I applaud the shared vision of Mayor Adams, Council Member Moya, the Economic Development Corporation, and New York City FC for their commitment to ensuring this project benefits all New Yorkers and serves as a model for equitable urban development."

"The groundbreaking of Etihad Park marks a transformative moment for Willets Point and Queens as a whole," said Tom Grech, President & CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "Thanks to the vision and leadership of Mayor Eric Adams, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmember Francisco Moya, and New York City FC, this project will deliver much-needed affordable housing, thousands of jobs, critical community amenities like a new public school, and catalyze economic activity that supports local businesses. Together with Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Etihad Park will further establish the Willets Point area as the premier sports entertainment district in the country. The Queens Chamber of Commerce is proud to stand with all of the partners who are making this ambitious vision a reality, and excited to bring the world's game to the World's Borough."

"Today's groundbreaking represents a critical milestone in not only creating New York's first soccer-specific stadium, but also generating thousands of good-paying union careers for hardworking New Yorkers from the local community," said Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York. "This project will provide our soccer fans and players with the modernized, world class venue they deserve and further establish the Willets Point neighborhood as a premier sporting and cultural hub in New York City. Our union tradesmen and tradeswomen are eager to get started on this development and pursue the opportunities it creates to support their families and ascend into the middle class."

"Exactly one year ago today, our local Community Board 7 overwhelmingly approved Willets Point Phase II, which included this new Soccer Stadium that we are about to break ground today. The Community Board asked for one condition, which was met last month, when the 109 Satellite PCT was launched," said Queens Community Board 7 Vice Chair Chuck Apelian. "Thank you, Mayor Adams, for understanding our concerns and providing this desperately needed police protection for our community. Now let's ready the shovels - and let's play soccer!"

In celebration of Etihad Park's groundbreaking, and as an homage to the area code of our future home in the heart of Queens (718), for a limited time fans are able to secure seats at Etihad Park for as low as $7.18. Place your deposit for the 2027 season at EtihadPark.com today.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.