Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Season Ticket Member Loyalty Program

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the launch of its Season Ticket Member Legacy Lineup, a loyalty program composed of four levels that celebrates and rewards STM's for their loyalty by offering benefits, experiences, and discounts based on Major League Soccer season tenure.

Nashville SC STM's will automatically be enrolled in one of the following tiers within the Season Ticket Member Legacy Lineup:

First String (MLS inaugural season STM)

Legend (Five-plus years as a Nashville SC STM)

Headliner (Two-to-four years as a Nashville SC STM)

Debut (First year as a Nashville SC STM)

For the first time in 2025, STM's will be able to enjoy up to 15 percent off food and beverage prices during Nashville SC matches at GEODIS Park, as well as up to 20 percent off Nashville SC merchandise. Additionally, they will be rewarded with member-only experiences throughout the season, in-stadium recognition during select home matches, free all-access GEODIS Park tours, and guaranteed access to all gate giveaways at NSC home matches. For a full list of benefits, please click here.

First String Members, Nashville SC STM's who have been with the club since its inaugural MLS season and whose names are inked on the GEODIS Park's walls, will continue to enjoy the best pricing on season ticket memberships.

Current STM's can renew their memberships for next season and maintain their tenure by purchasing their 2025 package by Dec. 20, 2024. As a perk for the holiday season through Dec. 23, 2024, all STM's will be able to enjoy a 20% merchandise discount in store and online. To become a Season Ticket Member, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com/tickets.season, email Tickets@nashvillesc.com or call 615-750-8800.

Season Ticket Member Legacy Benefits Available Now

Discover where you fall in the Legacy Lineup:

Debut | First-Year Season Ticket Members

Headliner | 2 to 4-Year Season TicketMembers

Legend | 5+ -Year Season Ticket Members

First String | Inaugural MLS Season Ticket Members

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.