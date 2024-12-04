Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Season Ticket Member Loyalty Program
December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the launch of its Season Ticket Member Legacy Lineup, a loyalty program composed of four levels that celebrates and rewards STM's for their loyalty by offering benefits, experiences, and discounts based on Major League Soccer season tenure.
Nashville SC STM's will automatically be enrolled in one of the following tiers within the Season Ticket Member Legacy Lineup:
First String (MLS inaugural season STM)
Legend (Five-plus years as a Nashville SC STM)
Headliner (Two-to-four years as a Nashville SC STM)
Debut (First year as a Nashville SC STM)
For the first time in 2025, STM's will be able to enjoy up to 15 percent off food and beverage prices during Nashville SC matches at GEODIS Park, as well as up to 20 percent off Nashville SC merchandise. Additionally, they will be rewarded with member-only experiences throughout the season, in-stadium recognition during select home matches, free all-access GEODIS Park tours, and guaranteed access to all gate giveaways at NSC home matches. For a full list of benefits, please click here.
First String Members, Nashville SC STM's who have been with the club since its inaugural MLS season and whose names are inked on the GEODIS Park's walls, will continue to enjoy the best pricing on season ticket memberships.
Current STM's can renew their memberships for next season and maintain their tenure by purchasing their 2025 package by Dec. 20, 2024. As a perk for the holiday season through Dec. 23, 2024, all STM's will be able to enjoy a 20% merchandise discount in store and online. To become a Season Ticket Member, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com/tickets.season, email Tickets@nashvillesc.com or call 615-750-8800.
Season Ticket Member Legacy Benefits Available Now
Discover where you fall in the Legacy Lineup:
Debut | First-Year Season Ticket Members
Headliner | 2 to 4-Year Season TicketMembers
Legend | 5+ -Year Season Ticket Members
First String | Inaugural MLS Season Ticket Members
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2024
- Academy Update: November 2024 Players of the Month - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Break Ground on Etihad Park in Willets Point - New York City FC
- San Diego FC to Host 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Live Show at Eighteen Threads on Wednesday, December 11 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami Introduces New Season Ticket Plans for the 2025 Season: The Half Season Plans - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Season Ticket Member Loyalty Program - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami Hosts Fourth Annual Battle of the Artists Presented by Heineken Silver - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Introduce New and Continued Youth Membership Opportunities for 2025 - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Season Ticket Member Loyalty Program
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Norwegian Midfielder Edvard Tagseth
- Nashville SC Players to Feature for National Teams in World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Roster Decisions
- Nashville Soccer Club Concludes 2024 Major League Soccer Season with 3-0 Win at Chicago Fire FC