Sounders FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2024 Season

December 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it is exercising the 2025 contract options of several players, putting the club's roster at 22 contracted players heading into next season. Following the conclusion of Seattle's 2024 campaign, the Rave Green have now officially entered the 2024-2025 offseason, with preparations underway for next year.

"Although we're disappointed not to be playing in MLS Cup this weekend, I'm thankful for the work our players, coaches and staff have put in this season," said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "While this organization measures itself in trophies, I'm proud to say we competed and advanced deep into every competition available to us in 2024. We now look ahead to 2025, a massive season filled with tremendous opportunities for this club."

The following players saw their options exercised for 2024: Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Jacob Castro, Léo Chú, Braudilio Rodrigues and Paul Rothrock. 16 additional players are under contract for next season, including Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Josh Atencio, Cody Baker, Pedro de la Vega, Stefan Frei, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Andrew Thomas and Obed Vargas.

Sounders FC has declined the contract options for Sota Kitahara, Nathan and Dylan Teves. Additionally, João Paulo, Raúl Ruidíaz and Albert Rusnák are out of contract. The club remains in active discussions with João Paulo and Rusnák about returning in 2025.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 MLS regular season fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record, advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy on Saturday. The club also reached the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals, accumulating a 22-13-12 record across all competitions. The club now heads into the 2024 offseason, with its sights set on the 2025 MLS campaign which kicks off early next year.

CURRENT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (7): Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Jonathan Bell, Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan

MIDFIELDERS (9): Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Léo Chú, Pedro de la Vega, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas

FORWARDS (3): Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski, Braudilio Rodrigues

