San Antonio vs. Chattanooga on ESPN2 ! Tonight at 9:00
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw against Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay FC 7/4/26
- San Antonio FC Earns 2-1 Road Victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC