San Antonio FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Albert Dikwa notched a goal and assist while Clay Holstad and Joe Brito also found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field to earn their second consecutive win and continue their drive toward the postseason.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
