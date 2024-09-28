San Antonio FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa notched a goal and assist while Clay Holstad and Joe Brito also found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field to earn their second consecutive win and continue their drive toward the postseason.

