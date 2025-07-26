San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC clinched first place in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, but New Mexico United rallied to earn a 2-2 draw and win 3-0 in a penalty shootout at Toyota Field on the night as Valentin Noël scored on his debut for United and Dayonn Harris bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for the visitors.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025

