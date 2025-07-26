San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
San Antonio FC clinched first place in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, but New Mexico United rallied to earn a 2-2 draw and win 3-0 in a penalty shootout at Toyota Field on the night as Valentin Noël scored on his debut for United and Dayonn Harris bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for the visitors.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025
- Republic FC Edge Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Dominated Texoma FC, 4-0 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Saucedo's Smash Sends Legion FC to Jagermeister Cup Quarterfinals - Birmingham Legion FC
- Morris' Heroics Rally LouCity to Commonwealth Cup Win Over Lexington SC - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Win Group to Reach Jägermeister Cup Quarters - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies' Jagermeister Cup Run Ends in Defeat to Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Wins Group 4 of USL Jägermeister Cup - Rhode Island FC
- NCFC claims extra point with perfect shootout - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Ties 2-2 against Rhode Island FC - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Close out Jägermeister Cup Play with 1-0 Win over Union Omaha - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Fall 0-1 at Home in Final Cup Match of 2025 - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC Plays Spoiler in Oakland with a 1-0 Win - Orange County SC
- Legion FC Acquires Maliek Howell from Las Vegas Lights FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa & TPD Unite Again for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 7/26/25
- San Antonio FC Signs Abdi Salim for Remainder of 2025 Season
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Shuts out Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies