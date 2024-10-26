San Antonio FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ben Morris scored a second-half brace after Maxi Rodriguez and Ryan Williams had scored first-half goals to lead Detroit City FC to a 4-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, marking the first time SAFC had conceded four goals at home in club history.

