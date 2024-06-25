SAL Player of the Week Goes to Asheville's John Garcia

June 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists took home some more hardware from the South Atlantic League yesterday. Minor League Baseball and the Sally League announced Asheville's John Garcia as the circuit's Player of the Week. Garcia is the third Tourists player to win this award in 2024.

During the week of June 17-23, John went 10-for-24 with four Home Runs, one double, nine RBI, six runs scored, and two walks. His slash line was .417/.462/.958. Garcia recorded back-to-back multi-Home Run games and was able to extend his season-long reach base streak to 22 straight games during last week's action.

On the season, Garcia is batting .303/.383/.517. The Bronx, NY native ranks fifth in the league in batting average, fifth in slugging percentage, seventh in on-base percentage, seventh in total bases, and tenth in hits. John was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2022 draft.

Garcia and the Tourists begin a six-game series this week against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Bowling Green, KY. Asheville's next home game is Monday, July 1 vs the Greenville Drive.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2024

SAL Player of the Week Goes to Asheville's John Garcia - Asheville Tourists

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.