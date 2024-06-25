Klassen Wins SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws pitcher George Klassen, who threw five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts on Saturday in Brooklyn, was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 23rd, it was announced on Monday.

He is the second straight BlueClaw to win the award after Sam Aldegheri was the winner last week.

George Klassen (@Phillies 2023 sixth-rounder) fans eight batters over five no-hit innings in his second outing for the High-A @BlueClaws. pic.twitter.com/K7VjU6bldz - MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 23, 2024

Klassen began the year with Clearwater and joined the BlueClaws on June 11th. In two starts, he has allowed two earned runs in nine innings with 13 strikeouts. With the Threshers before his promotion, he gave up three earned runs in 38 innings with 57 strikeouts and 12 walks.

He was a sixth round pick last year from the University of Minnesota.

Klassen is the third SAL Pitcher of the Week for the BlueClaws this season, following LHP Sam Aldegheri last week and LHP Braeden Fausnaught the week ending May 5th.

