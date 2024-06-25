Garcia Tosses Quality Start in Hot Rods' 1-0 Loss

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Roel Garcia tied a season-high with 6.0 innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-2, 38-32) were held to four hits in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Asheville Tourists (3-1, 29-36) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Asheville scored first in the top of the fifth facing Garcia. Jackson Loftin singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Austin Deming singled to left, plating Loftin to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green threatened in the ninth against Asheville reliever Railin Perez. Tre' Morgan walked to lead off the inning and moved up to second on a Cooper Kinney ground out. Perez slammed the door the rest of the way, sealing the Asheville victory, 1-0.

Asheville starter Nic Swanson (2-4) earned the victory after 5.0 scoreless innings of work, surrendering three hits and walking two with four strikeouts. Garcia (5-4) received the loss after 6.0 innings, allowing six hits and one run on a walk and four strikeouts. Perez (3) earned the save after spinning a scoreless ninth inning and walking one.

The Hot Rods and Tourists square off Wednesday for game two of a six-game series with first pitch set for 6:35 pm CT from Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Duncan Davitt (5-5, 2.97) gets the start for Bowling Green, While Asheville sends out RHP Edinson Batista (5-2, 5.55).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

