Rome Takes Game One over Winston-Salem, 10-4

June 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game one of a six-game series to the Rome Emperors, 10-4, on Tuesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,468 fans.

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. led off the contest for Rome (39-29) with a solo homer to left field putting the visitors up 1-0 early. The Emperors doubled their advantage in the third after Kilpatrick Jr. tripled and scored on a RBI groundout taking a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the third inning.

Winston-Salem (32-38) cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame. After a pair of singles put runners on the corners, Loidel Chapelli grounded into a double play plating Jordan Sprinkle, making it 2-1.

In the fourth, Rome answered right back. With two runs already home, Sabin Ceballos launched a grand slam putting the visitors up 8-1. Trailing by seven, Winston-Salem put up a run in the fifth on a RBI double from DJ Gladney and another in the seventh before both sides traded runs in the eighth. In the ninth, Rome added an insurance tally and took down the Dash, 10-4.

Winston-Salem and Rome meet for game two on Wednesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

