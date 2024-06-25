Renegades Edge Wilmington Thanks to Pen

June 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades received an excellent performance from their bullpen, propelling them to a 3-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

After 35 pitches for Baron Stuart in the first inning, he settled in nicely, retiring ten of the last thirteen batters he faced. Stuart struck out three in 4.1 innings.

The Renegades bullpen was tremendous behind Stuart. Trent Sellers was the winning pitcher, providing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three. Mason Vinyard relieved Sellers and got the last six outs without allowing a hit to earn the save.

In the first, Viandel Pena and Kevin Made reached on a pair of walks. Jared McKenzie doubled to score Pena and put Made at third. Made came home on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Dugas to make it 2-0.

Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the first from Roc Riggio and Jared Serna cut the lead to 2-1. Serna now has 20 doubles this season, tied for third-most in the South Atlantic League.

Garrett Martin led off the fourth with a double for the Renegades. He reached third on a Josh Moylan single, and scored on a Brenny Escanio sacrifice fly to tie the score at 2-2. Martin has six extra-base hits in his last eight games.

In the fifth Serna reached on an infield single and got to third after a throwing error by pitcher Luke Farrell. An RBI single by Jace Avina put the Renegades in front 3-2.

That was all the Renegades needed to secure the victory as Sellers and Vinyard took over from there, allowing just two baserunners over the final four innings of the game. The Blue Rocks didn't advance a runner past second base after the first inning.

Hudson Valley will look for its third straight win on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Sebastian Keane (5-5, 5.02) will start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Bryan Caceres (1-5, 5.63) will go for Wilmington.

Renegades Record:

35-34, 2-2

