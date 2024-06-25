Hoppers Pull Away Late, Top Claws 11-4 on Tuesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro pulled clear late, scoring five times in the last two innings, and topped the BlueClaws 11-4 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on a home run by Jordan Dissin right down the left field line. It was Dissin's 9th home run of the season, six of which have come since May 31st.

Greensboro responded in the fourth scoring three times off Mitch Neunborn. Mitch Jebb singled home a run and two batters later, Josiah Sightler blooped a single to center to bring home Jebb with the go-ahead run. Another run scored on a passed ball.

Neunborn was charged with three runs, two earned, in 3.2 innings.

Emaarion Boyd singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. Greensboro, however, answered with three runs without a hit in the fifth. They drew three walks, and with the help of two errant pickoff throws from Benony Robles, the Hoppers opened up a 6-2 lead.

The BlueClaws got one back in the fourth on an Emaarion Boyd single and another in the seventh on a Troy Schreffler single. However, Josiah Sightler took Mason Ronan deep in the eighth to put Greensboro up 7-4. They added four more in the ninth on an RBI single from Mitch Jebb that scored a second run on a throwing error, and a two run home run by Shawn Ross. It was Ross' 15th home run of the season, most in the league.

Wilber Dotel (5-3) earned the win, allowing four runs in a season-long 6.2 innings of work.

Erick Brito had two hits, including his inside-the-park home run, for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their six game series on Wednesday night. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for the BlueClaws opposite LHP Dominic Perachi.

