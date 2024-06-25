Asheville Bests Bowling Green 1-0

BOWLING GREEN- The Asheville Tourists accomplished something Tuesday night that no other team in the South Atlantic League has done this season - beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Game One of a series. The Hot Rods were a perfect 12-0 in series openers until the Tourists dealt their Southern division foe a 1-0 shutout victory at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Tonight's shutout win was the second time Asheville held their opponent scoreless in a game this year, although it was their first in a nine-inning game. Nic Swanson led the charge with five innings pitched out of the gates. Kelly Austin, Franny Cobos, Layne Henderson, and Railin Perez all pitched one shutout inning in relief to complete the feat.

The lone run of the contest came in the top of the fifth inning. Jackson Loftin singled, stole second, and scored on Austin Deming's two-out single into left field. The Tourists finished the game with eight hits, all singles, whereas the Hot Rods only managed four hits off Asheville's locked-in pitching staff.

Game Two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:35pm ET.

