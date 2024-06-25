Hot Rods Game Notes

New Beginnings... The Hot Rods picked up their first series victory of the second half, winning two of the final three games of their matchup in Hickory. Bowling Green ended on a strong note, closing out the series with a 12-2 win on Sunday. The Hot Rods were led offensively by Tatem Levins, who crushed two homers in route to the win and a 2-1 start to the second half.

No Bloops for Coop... INF Cooper Kinney had one of his best series of the season, showing his power in the process. During his six games played in Hickory, Kinney went 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles, three homers, and 11 RBI. Kinney went to Hickory with just two long balls on the season, more than doubling his total. His 11 RBI brings his season total to 39, sitting second on the team behind Xavier Isaac's 52.

Welcome Back Gionti... Utility man Gionti Turner joined Bowling Green on June 13. Since then, Turner is 7-for-22 (.318) with one double, one homer, and two RBI. He has the third-highest average amongst active Hot Rods hitters over the last 8 games, with Brayden Taylor (.455) and Xavier Isaac (.387) leading the way.

Rolling with Roel... RHP Roel Garcia III is set to make his 11th start of the season. Garcia III picked up his fifth win of the year in Hickory last week. He has found much more success on the road compared to Bowling Green Ballpark. Garcia III holds a 3.27 ERA on the road while he has maintained a 6.75 ERA at home this season.

