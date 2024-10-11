Saints' Win Streak Snapped in Sioux Falls

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-2-0-0, 10 pts) dropped Friday's contest 6-3 to the Sioux Falls Stampede (3-2-0-0, 6 pts) to snap their five game win-streak.

For the fifth time in seven games this year, the Fighting Saints allowed the opening goal of the contest on Friday. Just 2:31 into the first period, Javon Moore beat Jan Špunar to give Sioux Falls a 1-0 lead.

Špunar was extremely busy in Friday's contest, his first back-to-back since joining the team. The Saints allowed 43 shots on goal in Friday's loss, their most allowed in a game this season. Špunar made 37 saves in the game, his most as a Saint in his third contest with the team.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Saints answered early in the second with Gavin Cornforth's second goal of the season just 32 seconds into the period. The goal came on a turnover forced by the Saints' forecheck with Michael Barron and Heikki Ruohonen getting assists.

Dubuque allowed a third Stampede goal 1:58 later, however, and fell behind 3-1. The Saints allowed an early third-period goal to go down by three goals and never climbed back within one.

Torkel Jennersjö brought the Saints back within a pair at 4-2 with just over 11 minutes to play, but the Saints allowed a pair of goals just after to fall behind 6-2.

Cornforth scored his second of the game and third of the season late to make it 6-3 for his first multi-goal game of the season.

The Saints' penalty kill was perfect in three chances again and has killed 16-consecutive opportunities. It continues to be the best penalty kill in the league at 96.2%.

The Saints return to home ice on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Omaha Lancers.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.