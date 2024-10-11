Danton Cole Named USHL Assistant Director of Player Safety

The USHL has hired Danton Cole as Assistant Director of Player Safety, USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan announced Friday.

In his new role, Cole's responsibilities will include implementing USHL player safety initiatives and policies, monitoring game actions for safety concerns, reviewing penalties as defined under the USHL player safety policy, serving as a liaison between general managers, head coaches and players and collaborating with the NHL on player safety initiatives.

"Danton brings invaluable experience as a high-level player and coach to our player-safety department," Hefferan said. "We are excited to announce his addition to our staff."

Cole won a national title as a player at Michigan State before an 11-year professional career where the Pontiac, Michigan native played 318 NHL games, winning a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and representing the United States at three World Championships. Immediately following his playing career, Cole began a 23-year coaching career where he led the Alabama-Huntsville (2007-10), the USA Hockey NTDP (2010-17) and Michigan State (2018-22).

"I would like to thank Glenn, Denny LaRue and Shaun Morgan for the opportunity to be involved with player safety and the USHL," Cole said. "Having coached and scouted in the USHL, I understand its role in player development and look forward to returning and helping it continue to be a driving force in junior hockey."

