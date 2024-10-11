Quick Start Not Enough. Jacks Fall 6-2 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA - For just the second time in two seasons the Muskegon Lumberjacks (1-2-2-1, 5 pts.) took to the ice at Young Arena for a game against the Waterloo Black Hawks (4-1-1-0, 9 pts.). Looking for a better result than last time, the Jacks got off to a hot start in the game but fell apart as time went on eventually losing by a final score of 6-2.

Muskegon opened the scoring 3:54 into the contest thanks to a goal from former Black Hawk David Klee (Castle Rock, CO). A strong shift from the Lumberjacks top line included a turnover caused at center ice by Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) with a slick takeaway. Van Blaricom worked his way into the offensive zone with the puck and slid a pass behind the defense to Klee on the far side of the slot. His semi breakaway sent Klee to the far side of the crease where he lifted a backhand shot to the back of the net.

Before the end of the period the Black Hawks responded thanks to a turnover caused inside of the Lumberjacks zone. Kaeden Hawkins took the puck in the top of the slot and moved towards the far side while dropping the puck to Grady Deering moving towards the near side. Deering ripped a shot to the back of the net for his team leading 6th point of the season.

It took a little long for scoring to start in the second period, but once it did the flood gates were open. The Jacks struck first at 5:14 to regain their lead 2-1. Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) held the puck in the far side corner and fired a pass to Klee who just joined the play from the Lumberjacks bench. Klee, on the near side if the ice thought about shooting towards the net, but instead sent a pass to the high guy Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN). The pass went off a Waterloo defenseman, but Toll was able to whack it through the five hole and to the back of the net.

Just :15 seconds later the Hawks responded with a goal from Brock Shultz who added another one just :9 seconds after that. The first goal came off of helpers from JJ Monteiro and Chase Jette while Jette had the lone assist on the second. The quick goals helped Waterloo take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Three more goals from the Hawks in the third period put the icing on the cake. The first two goals came on the power play. First, at 6:49 of the frame Ryan Zaremba fired a shot to the back of the net during a quick rush into the zone.

Then, Teddy Townsend added a power play goal of his own at the 10:35 mark to make it 5-2. An empty netter in the final minute of the game pushed the score to the eventual final score of 6-2.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (0-1-1-1) earned the loss on his record, but made numerous highlight reel saves as part of his 26/31 performance. Phileas Lachat (1-1-0-0) earned his first career win in the USHL with 23 saves on 25 shots against.

The Jacks close their tour of Iowa with a game tomorrow night in Des Moines against the Buccaneers. The game will be the first in Lumberjacks history at the MidAmerican Company RecPlex with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm ET.

