Twenty-Four Exciting Seconds

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks fell behind, tied the game, then jumped in front; it all happened within 24 seconds Friday during a 6-2 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks at Young Arena.

The pivotal sequence came early in the second period. At 5:14, Muskegon's Jake Toll pounced on a tipped pass, shoveling a loose puck through traffic and into the Waterloo net, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Brock Schultz retied the game 15 seconds later. He was standing just outside the Lumberjack's crease when the puck came trickling down the slot. Schultz chopped it in.

Then nine seconds after that, Schultz was between the circles and scored again. Chase Jette had moved from the blue line to behind the net, and banked the puck back, setting up Schultz to score into an open side.

Schultz's double-dip was the beginning of five unanswered Waterloo goals. The Hawks continued to find the net in the third, thanks to a pair of power play tallies. Ryan Zaremba recorded the first special teams score in transition at 6:49. After a couple of linemates hustled back on-side, Zaremba located the puck and hit the net from near the top of the left circle.

Teddy Townsend scored from a comparable position nearly four minutes later with the Hawks back on an advantage and enjoying extended zone time.

With Muskegon trailing by three goals, the Lumberjacks put an extra attacker on ice with more than three minutes remaining. Landon Nycz eventually found the empty net with 45.6 seconds to go. Clearing the puck from deep in his own zone, Nycz scored despite a leaping effort from Cameron Aucoin. The Muskegon defenseman got a piece of the puck with his glove, but it still slipped down ice into the open goal.

In the first period, former Black Hawk David Klee had recorded the first goal of the night at 3:54. Klee gained control just outside the blue line and was moving through the right circle when he zinged a backhander over Phileas Lachat's shoulder.

The score held through power play opportunities for both teams. However, the Hawks did record an equalizer at 15:53 of the first. Grady Deering cashed in on a drop pass by Kaeden Hawkins and sent a laserbeam past the glove of Stephen Peck.

Lachat earned his first USHL win with 23 saves; Waterloo outshot Muskegon 32-25.

The Hawks are on the road for the rest of the weekend, starting Saturday night in Lincoln. Then Sunday, Waterloo finishes the three-day sequence in Kearney, Nebraska, against the Tri-City Storm.

Muskegon 1 1 0 - 2

Waterloo 1 2 3 - 6

1st Period-1, Muskegon, Klee 1 (Van Blaricom), 3:54. 2, Waterloo, Deering 1 (Hawkins), 15:53. Penalties-Nestrasil Mus (slashing), 3:56; Peddle Wat (interference), 12:07; Orlowsky Wat (high sticking), 18:52.

2nd Period-3, Muskegon, Toll 1 (Klee, Christ), 5:14. 4, Waterloo, Schultz 1 (Monteiro, Jette), 5:29. 5, Waterloo, Schultz 2 (Jette), 5:38. Penalties-Spitznagel Mus (10-minute misconduct), 1:12; Nycz Wat (10-minute misconduct), 1:12; Van Blaricom Mus (interference), 9:17; Berzkalns Mus (hooking), 11:55; Spitznagel Mus (major-fighting), 16:12; Nycz Wat (major-fighting), 16:12.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Zaremba 2 (Compton, Townsend), 6:49 (PP). 7, Waterloo, Townsend 2 (Compton, Hawkins), 10:35 (PP). 8, Waterloo, Nycz 2 (Jette), 19:15 (EN). Penalties-Walker Wat (slashing), 0:11; Dexheimer Mus (hooking), 5:37; Klee Mus (boarding), 9:32; Toll Mus (high sticking), 11:44.

Shots on Goal-Muskegon 7-8-10-25. Waterloo 9-13-10-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Muskegon 0 / 3; Waterloo 2 / 6.

Goalies-Muskegon, Peck 0-1-1-1 (31 shots-26 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-1-0-0 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-1,907

