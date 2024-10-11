Gameday Preview

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. BUCCANEERS

When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: 20-Or-More Shots In A Period

- In two of the last three games the Stars have recorded 20 shots in a period after firing 22 pucks on net in the second last Saturday at Sioux Falls and also recording 20 shots in the second period vs. Green Bay Sep. 27. Last Saturday the Stars entered the second period trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes and were outshot 12-6, but the Stars bounced back with a two-goal second and a 22-5 advantage in shots in the frame.

Key 2: Take An Early Lead

- Through four games Des Moines has not held a lead after the first or second periods. Lincoln is 2-0 when leading after the first period and 3-0 when leading after the second period.

Key 3: Second Period Strength

- The Stars are outscoring opponents, 9-3, in the second period through five games. Lincoln leads all USHL teams in second-period goals and no team has scored more goals in any period so far.

