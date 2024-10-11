Stampede Dominate Fighting Saints

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede dominate in their first home win of the season 6-3 over the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Stampede had six goal scorers including Javon Moore, Gennadi Chaly, and John McNelis. Aiden Wright earned his second win between the pipes with 23 saves.

For just the second time this season the Stampede scored the first goal of the game and both times, the goal came from forward Javon Moore. Moore scored the goal unassisted after taking the puck into the offensive zone and taking a shot from the faceoff dot. The Stampede then went on to kill two penalties before earning their second goal of the night. Defenseman Gennadi Chaly earned the goal at 19:08 of the period on a rebound from a Noah Urness shot. The Herd led the Saints in shots 20-9 and headed into the second with a two-goal lead.

Dubuque got on the board early in the second with a goal 32 seconds in. The Stampede had a quick response, though, with a goal two minutes later. Miroslav Satan tallied his first goal of the season off a smooth pass from defenseman Gennadi Chaly. The Herd made nine shots in the second while the Saints only made seven.

The Stampede doubled their goals in the third period. John McNelis earned the team's fourth goal at 1:42 of the period. He was assisted by defenseman Bryce Ingles. Dubuque would get within two goals when a shot from Torkel Jennersjo found its way past goaltender Aiden Wright. Sioux Falls went on to score two more goals. The goals were scored by Sam Spehar and Ethan Wyttenbach. Dubuque would add a goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation but the late goal did little to change the outcome of the game. The Stampede took their first home win of the season 6-3 over the Fighting Saints.

Sioux Falls dominated shots on goal with 43 while Dubuque only tallied 26.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned his second win of the season. He now holds a record of 2-1-0-0. Wright made 23 saves and earned a .885 save percentage. He now has a .823 save percentage on the season.

The Stampede will return to the PREMIER Center tomorrow night for Sioux Falls Humane Society Night. The organization is asking fans to donate pet food to support the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society pet food bank. The puck will drop at 6:05 pm as Sioux Falls takes on the Cedar Rapids Roughriders.

