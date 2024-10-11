Saints Score Seven to Down Force

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







FARGO, ND - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-1-0-0, 10 pts) scored seven goals in their best offensive performance of the season thus far to take down the Fargo Force (2-3-0-1, 5 pts) 7-4 on the road on Thursday night.

Three Saints recorded three points in Thursday's win, including Heikki Ruohonen who capped a four-goal second period with a breakaway goal for the Saints late in the period. His goal came on a delayed penalty to increase the Saints' lead to 6-3 heading into the third.

The other three-point scorers Colin Frank and Lucas Van Vliet both scored twice in the win, including a Van Vliet power-play goal. Frank opened the scoring just 1:46 into the opening frame, helping the Saints score the first goal for just the second time in six games this season.

Van Vliet's power-play goal extended the lead to 2-0 to score the Saints' first power-play goal since Sept. 27. Dubuque went one for five on the power play in the win.

Dubuque's penalty kill was strong again, stopping all three Fargo power-play chances in the win. The Saints penalty kill is up to a 95.7% success rate this season to lead the USHL.

Frank and Van Vliet set the Saints ahead 2-1 after the first before their four-goal second. Michael Barron scored early in the second for his fourth goal in the last three games on a wrist shot from the top of the circle.

After a short-handed goal by Fargo cut the Saints' lead to 3-2, Dryden Allen found Melvin Ekman in front of the net to tuck in his first-career USHL goal. Allen logged his first USHL point with an assist, his first of two helpers in the game.

Frank followed with his second on a 2-on-1 dish from Teddy Merrill and the Saints extended their lead to three. Sean Barnhill also added his first-career USHL point with an assist.

In the third, Van Vliet added his second of the game from Frank and Josh Niedermayer, who has a point in all five games he has played this season.

Jan Špunar made 31 saves in his second USHL game, lifting his record to 2-0 with the Fighting Saints.

The Saints are back in action on Friday night in Sioux Falls to take on the Stampede to wrap up the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.