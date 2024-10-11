Digiulian Breaks Tie, Stars Beat Bucs

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Gio DiGiulian scored the lone goal of the third period and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-3, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

DiGiulian gave Lincoln (5-1-0-0) its third different lead at the 14:32 mark of the third. The Stars overcame a hat trick by Ryan Seelinger to earn their fourth straight victory.

DiGiulian cashed in off a Des Moines (1-4-0-0) turnover just inside their blue line. Alex Pelletier intercepted a clearing attempt on the far wall and passed the puck to DiGiulian on his right, who wired it top shelf for his second goal of the season.

"(Pelletier) gave me a nice pass," DiGiulian said, "and I saw the 'd' was screening the goalie and I shot it around them. I think we are a third-period team. We do a good job late in the game. We battle in practice late and got our legs under us tonight."

Dashel Oliver scored the game's first goal for the second straight contest when he guided home a cross-ice feed from Kade Kohanski 2:04 into the game. His fourth goal of the season was also the 25th of his Stars' career and he sits only behind Daniel Shlaine (five) for the team lead.

Seelinger responded with a shorthanded goal on Lincoln's second power play of the night when he slipped behind the defense and scored on a breakaway at 13:41 of the first.

Blake Montgomery cut in in the left-wing side and dropped the puck off to his right to Layne Loomer in front of the net to give the Stars their second lead of the game 2:16 into the third. That tally marked the fifth time in the last two games that the Stars scored less than two-and-a-half minutes into a period.

Seelinger sniped a game-tying goal from the right circle at the 8:32 mark of the second and then scored from the opposite circle at the 12:44 mark to give Des Moines its first lead of the game.

That lead lasts nearly six minutes before Caeden Herrington forced a neutral zone turnover with a tie up on the far wall. Jack Pechar picked up the loose puck and passed it to his left to Markonidis, whose first shot was denied but he followed it up with his second goal of the season and the equalizer at the 18:31 mark.

"We're a very resilient group," Markonidis said. "I was going five hole and the goalie made a nice save but the rebound just luckily came right back to me. There was a split second of being upset but it came back to me and I buried it."

It was only the second time this season that the Stars entered the third period tied with their opponent but they have now won both games. William Prowse stopped 19 shots to earn his second win in as many games.

The Stars wrap up the weekend Saturday night when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks at Saturday. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com and season tickets are still available for purchase by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.