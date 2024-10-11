Fighting Five: Saints Finish Road Week against Stampede

October 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-1-0-0, 10 pts) take the ice on Friday night on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede (2-2-0-0, 4 pts)

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Triple Threat

In Thursday's win over Fargo, the Saints had four different players record three points. Lucas Van Vliet and Colin Frank each scored a pair of goals, while Heikki Ruohonen scored once, assisted twice and Josh Niedermayer assisted three times.

Frank opened the scoring before a Van Vliet power-play goal. Ruohonen's tally added to a two-goal lead for the Saints late in the second period and helped clinch the game. He split two Fargo defensemen and scored on a breakaway as he fell to the ice for his third of the season.

2. Frank Files

Frank continued his hot start to the season after notching four assists in the first five games to begin his second full USHL season.

On Thursday, Frank added three more points with his pair of goals and an assist. The California native has two goals and seven points through six games for the Fighting Saints. Frank scored 15 points in his entire rookie season.

3. Power Kill

The Saints' penalty kill continued to be a difference-maker on Thursday night in Fargo. The Saints' kill has stopped 22 of 23 total chances for the opposition.

The unit leads the league with a 95.7% success rate and it has killed off 13-consecutive opposing power plays.

4. Nasty Nieds

The Saints' only 2004-born defenseman has been a rock at both ends of the ice so far this season. After missing the first game of the season due to suspension, Niedermayer has recorded a point in all five games he's played.

Niedermayer assisted three times in Thursday's win against the Force. Overall, Niedermayer has a goal and six assists in five games played this season while logging a +6 rating.

5. Stampede Stock

Dubuque will travel to Sioux Falls for the first time since a 3-2 overtime win on November 30, 2019 with a Ty Jackson game-winning goal. Last season, the teams participated in the USHL Frosty Cup in Dallas, Texas and did not meet in either team's home rink.

The Stampede have yet to score a power-play goal in 12 tries this season, but have 15 goals scored over four games played so far. Former Youngstown goaltender Aiden Wright and rookie Carl Axelsson have split the first four games for Sioux Falls, with each goaltender sporting a 1-1 record.

Friday's game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.