Ryder Thompson Announces Commitment to Miami University

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to share that defenseman and alternate captain Ryder Thompson has committed to Miami University (Ohio) following his WHL career. Thompson, 20, is set to join the RedHawks ahead of the 2025-26 season and he plans to study business.

"Miami is a great fit for me because throughout the recruiting process the RedHawks coaching staff built a great relationship with me and my family. They did an outstanding job taking the time to share everything about their hockey program and University as well as answering all question my family had," Thompson said. "They have a great track record of players who have been the through program. The type of culture, brotherhood, and education at Miami best suits me as a player and person to further my hockey career and education."

"Ryder is a proven leader and winner that has played a major role for the Portland Winterhawks for the past four seasons," RedHawks head coach Anthony Noreen said in a statement on MiamiRedHawks.com. "We are thrilled to have him joining us here at Miami University and believe he will impact our culture and on-ice play immediately."

Entering the weekend, Thompson has produced 77 points (12G, 65A) in 244 career WHL games, all with the Winterhawks. With just under two months left in the regular season, Thompson has already set new career highs in goals (7) and shots on goal (80). He has a strong chance of surpassing 250 career WHL games and will become just the 11th Winterhawks defensemen all-time to achieve that milestone with the club. Thompson currently helps run the team's second power play unit, is a leader on the Hawks' penalty kill, and is often relied on by his coaches to match up against the opposing team's top line.

The Russell, Man. native is serving as an alternate captain for his second season in Portland and he helped guide the Winterhawks to a 2024 Western Conference Championship. He ranked sixth on last year's team with a plus-35 rating and registered a career-best 21 assists. Thompson was the 2023 and 2024 Winterhawk Award recipient, which is given annually to the player who embodies character, leadership, and heart and soul. Thompson was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensemen locks up his NCAA commitment to play for the RedHawks in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), a conference that has produced six of the last eight NCAA men's ice hockey champions.

