Broncos Open Weekend with a Clash with the Tigers

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (25-20-1-1) close out their regular season series with the Medicine Hat Tigers (30-15-2-1) Friday night at Co-op Place.

It's the final game of a seven game stretch of games away from InnovationPlex for Swift Current, currently 4-2 in that time frame with their most recent win coming February 1 in Kelowna to close out the Broncos BC Division swing. As for the Tigers they come into action this weekend tops in the Eastern Conference but only by a narrow margin to the Calgary Hitmen right behind them. The season series currently pits Medicine Hat with two wins in the first three games. The Broncos won their only game at Innovationplex on January 3.

You can catch tonight's game live on the home of the Broncos, Country 94.1 with the voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 and puck drop is set for 8 PM.

For more on tonight's game visit the Official Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 25-20-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 10-13-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 8-4-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 5-4-0-0

LAST GAME 6-3 W @ Rockets: Multi-point games from Rylan Gould, Marek Ročák, Grayson Burzynski and Hunter Mayo lead the way for the Swift Current Broncos defeating the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets 6-3. While Joey Rocha made 34 saves for his 9th win of the season.

VS MEDICINE HAT: This is the final meeting between the Broncos and Tigers this season. Swift Current picked up their lone win against Medicine Hat January 3 at home in a 4-1 triumph with Luke Mistelbacher scoring all four Bronco goals in the win. Since the 1996-97 season Swift Current is 85-65-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. On the road against the Tigers, the Broncos are 32-39-3-2 (two ties).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH) November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.