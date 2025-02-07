Game Preview: Game 52 vs Swift Current Broncos

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fourth and final meeting between the Tigers and Swift Current Broncos this season. The Tigers have won two of the three previous meetings with Mathew Ward leading the way against his former team with five points (3G,2A).

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Previous Game: The Tigers lost for the first time in 13 games but were still able to pick up a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Seattle. Hunter St. Martin had a pair of goals and Gavin McKenna extended his point streak to 26 games with a goal and an assist. Jordan Switzer got the start in net but left after two periods due to injury. He made 22 saves before exiting. Harrison Meneghin came on in relief and make 14 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped seven of 11 shootout attempts.

2024-25 Standings:

33-15-2-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (19-5-1-0)

Away (14-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (32) Wins - Jordan Switzer (18)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (61) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.903)

Points - Gavin McKenna (88) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.49)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (116) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+40)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 53 - 190 - 27.9%

Penalty Kill: 163 - 205 - 79.5%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 88 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 74 (7th)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 44 (9th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 32 (Tied 6th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 61 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 51 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 21 (6th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (Tied 4th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 6th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 8th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +40 (3rd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +32 (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 116 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 18 (Tied 7th)

Save Percentage Harrison Meneghin - .903 (9th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.49 (1st)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 1 (Tied 6th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 26 Game Point Streak - 59 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 5 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Hunter St. Martin 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Points 88 Career Points

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 144 Career Points

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Games 144 Career Games

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 192 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 243 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Games 246 Career Games

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 96 Career Points

Jonas Woo 200 Career Games 196 Career Games

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Ranking: Three Medicine Hat Tigers players earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. Bryce Pickford (73rd), Kadon McCann (101st) and Jonas Woo (147th) were each ranked among the North American skaters.

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 25-16-3-3 6-3-0-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 31-13-3-2 7-2-0-1

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 26-19-1-2 5-5-0-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 18-26-4-0 4-5-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-27-4-1 1-7-2-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 30-16-1-1 8-2-0-0

Prince Albert Raiders 2 2-0-0-0 27-16-3-1 8-1-0-1

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 18-25-4-2 3-6-1-0

Regina Pats 2 3-0-0-0 13-29-4-2 2-8-0-0

Saskatoon Blades 1 1-1-1-0 25-16-3-3 4-4-1-1

Swift Current Broncos 1 2-1-0-0 25-20-1-1 6-3-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Tri-City 3-1 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Feb 7 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Wenatchee 5-2 Win Vs Prince Albert - Sat. Feb 8 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Everett 7-3 Win @ Saskatoon - Tues. Feb 11 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Portland 7-2 Win @ Prince Albert - Wed. Feb 12 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Seattle 4-3 SOL Vs Regina - Sat. Feb 15 7:00 PM (MST)

