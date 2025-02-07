Chiefs Look to Stay Hot on the Road against Thunderbirds Friday Night

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent, Wash. - The Chiefs travel to the west side of the state to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night. So far this season, Spokane is 3-0-0-0 against the 'Birds and are looking to extend their current winning streak to four games. The divisional foes last met on December 13 when the Chiefs came away with a 4-3 victory on the road.

LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online .

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

