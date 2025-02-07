Oil Kings Meet Hitmen for Third Time in Ten Days

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings meet a very familiar opponent tonight as they travel to Calgary to take on the Hitmen.

It's the sixth of eight meetings this season between the Central Division rivals, and the third meeting in the last ten days as well after previous meetings on January 29 and 31. Calgary took both of those meetings by 6-0 and 5-2 scores. Through five games in the season series, Edmonton is 1-4-0-0 and has scored nine goals compared to Calgary's 20. Miroslav Holinka and Gavin Hodnett each have four points in five games to lead the way offensively for Edmonton in the series, while Calgary is led by Connor Hvidston who has eight points in five matchups this season.

Edmonton is coming off a 2-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing skid. The Oil Kings are currently in seventh place in the tightly packed Eastern Conference with a 26-19-1-2 record, but they are just one point behind the fifth place Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Oil Kings penalty kill has been solid recently and has jumped up to second in the WHL, and first in the Eastern Conference at 81.4%.

Calgary is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 31-13-3-2 record and 67 points. The Hitmen have split their last two games since the January 31 meeting with Edmonton falling to Lethbridge on Sunday and defeating Prince Albert on Wednesday night. They're currently in the midst of a four-game homestand.

Edmonton will then be at home on Saturday night as they host the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Game time tonight is 7 p.m. from Calgary.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (48, 20-27-47)

Roan Woodward (48, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (48, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (37, 14-19-33)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 16 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 9 games away from 100 in the WHL and 20 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 19 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Kindel (48, 29-53-82)

Oliver Tulk (49, 30-51-81)

Connor Hvidston (49, 15-31-46)

Carter Yakemchuk (37, 15-25-40)

Carson Wetsch (49, 24-15-39)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Calgary Hitmen:

Saturday, Sep 28 @ EDM (4-1 EDM)

Friday, Nov 29 @ CGY (4-2 CGY)

Wednesday, Jan 1 @ EDM (4-1 CGY)

Wednesday, Jan 29 @ CGY (6-0 CGY)

Friday, Jan 31 @ EDM (5-2 CGY)

Friday, Feb 7 @ Calgary

Wednesday, Mar 12 @ Edmonton

Sunday, Mar 16 @ Calgary

