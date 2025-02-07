Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars will try to get back in the win column as they battle their divisional foe Kelowna Rockets.

When: Friday, Feb. 7

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 28-15-4-2 (62 Points - 2nd BC Division - 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 OT loss to the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Rockets Record: 16-27-4-1 (37 Points - 5th BC Division - 10th Western Conference)

Rockets Last Game: A 5-2 loss to the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Last Game...

- The Cougars collected a point in the overtime setback and also registered 42 shots on goal.

- Carson Carels, Matteo Danis, and Bauer Dumanski scored the Cougar goals

- Cooper Michaluk made 32 saves in the setback.

Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season...

January 10 - The Cats dropped a 6-3 decision in Kelowna in their first game following the trade deadline.

December 17 - Viliam Kmec collected four points in a 5-3 win. PG limited the Rockets to just 20 shots.

November 16 - The Rockets scored two goals in the final 90 seconds of the game to defeat Prince George 5-4.

November 15 - Despite being outshot 34-23, Josh Ravensbergen led the way with a 31 save performance, helping the Cougars to a 4-3 win.

October 2 - Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak propelled the Cougar offence in their return to the lineup. The duo combined for six points in a 5-2 win.

Bouncing Back...

- With Tuesday's result in Tri-City, the Cougars have suffered five consecutive losses on the road. To keep the glass half full, the Cats do enter tonight with points in four straight games.

The Killers...

- A tough result on Tuesday didn't significantly dull the shine on the Cougars' penalty-kill units, as the group enters tonight's game with the league's 5th best kill rate (81.1%).

- The Cougars rank sixth in the WHL in short-handed goals (6)

Watch Em...

- The Cougars are on history watch tonight as captain Riley Heidt is one assist away from becoming the all-time assist leader in Cougars history (VIC & PG). Heidt is currently tied for the lead with Mark Morrison at 235 assists.

- Koehn Ziemmer enters tonight two goals shy of becoming the PG Cougars goal-leader. He currently owns 119 career goals, just one shy of alumnus Chase Witala who has 120 career tallies.

In Net...

- Assuming the Cougars' recent rotation in net continues, Josh Ravensbergen (24-9-3-1 - 3.07 GAA - .899 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Cooper Michaluk (5-6-1-1 - 3.61 GAA - .881 SV%) played on Tuesday.

- Should the team elect to go with Ravensbergen, the top ranked draft eligible North American goaltender would be seeking his fourth consecutive win.

On the Other Side...

- The Rockets enter tonight's game against the Cougar with nine straight losses. Their last victory came on January 10 against the Cougars at Prospera Place.

- Trudging forward without star forwards Tij Iginla and Max Graham, who both were required to have season-ending surgery, Kelowna has relied on St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl (45pts), and Michael Cicek (36pts).

- Special teams play has hampered the Rockets this year as the clubs owns the 19th ranked PP (19.4%) and 22nd-ranked PK (66.3%).

Injury/Roster Updates...

- Forward Ben Riche suffered an upper body injury on Jan. 28. He remains day-to-day.

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan serves his 4th game of his 10 game suspension that was assessed to him on Jan. 28.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cougars conclude the weekend on Saturday Feb. 8 when they visit the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 pm at the Sandman Center.

- Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 14 vs Everett | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets

