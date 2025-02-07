Nickelodeon Night For Children's Miracle Network This Saturday

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga

The Kelowna Rockets complete their busy week with a pair of home games against the Prince George Cougars on Friday, February 7 th and Tri-City Americans on Saturday, February 8 th at Prospera Place.

The Rockets come into the mini home stand off the backs of back-to-back losses to the Victoria Royals on February 4 th and 5 th, falling 7-3 and 5-2.

COUGARS AND AMERICANS

Kelowna's two opponents this weekend met on Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime victory for Tri-City at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. They also played a pair of weekend games in Prince George, with the Cougars taking both matchups by 4-3 and 5-2 scores.

ROCKETS SET FOR RE/MAX PRESENTS: NICKELODEON NIGHT FOR CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK THIS SATURDAY

The Kelowna Rockets are excited to announce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network on Saturday, February 8th at 6:05 PM against the Tri-City Americans.

The Rockets will be wearing special edition Paw Patrol jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned off online with the proceeds going towards the BC Children's Hospital.

The auction will open on Saturday at 12:00 pm PT and go through until Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm PT. To bid one these on of a kind jerseys, click HERE.

The Auction is in Canadian dollars, items can only be shipped within Canada and to the United States. Winners will be contacted directly by the Kelowna Rockets organization for payment following the auction. Please note there is NO combined shipping option. A shipping fee for each jersey will be applied.

https://www.32auctions.com/RocketsPawPatrol

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets were dealt a blow when it was announced that captain Max Graham would be out indefinitely due to undergoing successful knee surgery. The Rockets have already been out without star forward Tij Iginla who underwent successful hip surgery earlier in the season.

Gabriel Guilbault and Kanjyu Gojsic who were both out recently will lower body injuries have both returned to the lineup.

ROCKET TO WATCH

Jakub Stancl lights out the last time the Rockets and Cougars met, registering a hat trick along with two assists in a 6-3 win.

Kalder Varga has found a lot of success scoring against the American based teams, as five of his nine goals this season have come against U.S. Division foes.

COUGARS TO WATCH

Ben Riche has been a very positive addition to the Cougars lineup, posting eight points in 10 games.

Carson Carels is second on the Cougars in points by a defenceman, scoring five goals and adding 21 assists in 44 games.

AMERICANS TO WATCH

Jake Sloan is one of the two leading scorers for the Americans, posting 50 points in 44 games, including 18 goals.

Savin Virk was dynamic in the most recent meeting between the two clubs, scoring two if his 12 goals this season.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS PG

The Rockets walked away victorious in their most recent matchup with the Cougars, taking a 6-3 home ice victory on January 10 th. Jakub Stancl had a five-point night, scoring his second hat trick of the season, while Dawson Gerwing registered a goal and an assist in his Rockets debut. Will Sharpe also scored in his first game as a Rocket.

VS TC

The Americans defeated Kelowna on December 13 th, getting a two-goal performance from Savin Virk, as well as a three point performance from Jake Sloan. Kelowna got goals from Kalder Varga, Kayden Longley and Max Graham.

SEASON RECORD

VS PG

Oct. 1 vs PG - 5-2 L

Nov. 15 at PG - 4-3 L

Nov. 16 at PG - 5-4 W

Dec. 17 vs PG - 5-3 L

Jan. 10 vs PG - 6-3 W

Feb. 7 vs PG - @ 7:05 PM

Feb. 25 at PG - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 26 at PG - @ 7:00 PM

VS TC

Oct. 5 at TC - 2-1 W

Oct. 19 at TC - 6-5 L

Dec. 13 at TC - @ 6-3 L

Feb. 8 vs TC - @ 6:05 PM

Feb. 17 vs TC - @ 2:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

