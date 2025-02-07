Pats Pull Ahead Late, Take 4-2 Win Over Wild Friday

February 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild's Tye Spencer versus Regina Pats' Ashton Brown

REGINA, Saskatchewan - Tye Spencer played a major part in his own homecoming at Brandt Centre for the Wenatchee Wild Friday against the Regina Pats. Unfortunately, the Pats spoiled that homecoming with a pair of late goals.

Spencer, who spent three years in Regina and became a fan favorite and alternate captain for the Pats, posted two assists in a 4-2 Wenatchee loss, with one game to go on Saturday in a six-game East Division road trip. The Wild are set to face the Swift Current Broncos before arriving back in Wenatchee on Sunday.

The Wild stepped in front early, when Luka Shcherbyna drove the puck to the net down the left wing and switched it to his forehand before pitching it off the ceiling of the net 8:13 into the game. Regina tied the game on its second power play of the night, when Keets Fawcett's shot from the right point caromed off Zach Moore and into the cage at 4:35 of the second period.

Zachary Lansard squared up and fired a wrist shot down the slot to put the Pats in the lead with 5:06 left in the second. However, Shcherbyna's second goal of the night at 6:38 of the third gave the Wild the tying tally that they needed, and gave the visitors a power play goal. Shcherbyna whirled around at the right faceoff dot and tossed a wrist shot through Kelton Pyne to even the contest at 2-2.

Just before the nine-minute mark of the third, Jace Egland redirected Kolten Bridgeman's throw to the slot from the right wing, putting Regina in the lead for good. With Brendan Gee on the bench for the extra attacker in the final moments, Zach Pantelakis's heave from the Pats' slot skittered on edge into the empty net to seal the game with 33 seconds to go.

Cameron Kuzma posted two assists for Regina's only multi-point effort, while Pyne made 21 saves for his 11 th win of the season. Gee was tagged for the loss for Wenatchee with 26 saves, but Spencer and Shcherbyna both finished with multiple points in the game. Miles Cooper and Eastyn Mannix also picked up assists.

Wenatchee's power play percentage ticked up nicely thanks to a 1-for-2 finish on the man-advantage, while the Pats wrapped up the night 1-for-4. The Wild moved to 18-28-3-1 for the season, while the Pats moved their record to 14-29-4-2 with Friday's win.

Wenatchee's matchup Saturday against the Broncos is set for a 5 p.m. Pacific puck drop at the Innovationplex in Swift Current, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild return home to face the Portland Winterhawks for their "Hockey Is My Valentine" promotion on February 14, presented by Carl's Jr., with ticket specials for singles and couples available through the Wild front office.

2025-26 season tickets are now on sale - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

