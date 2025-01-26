Ryan Grout shines as Americans fall in overtime to Silvertips

Everett, WA - Playing in his third career WHL game, Ryan Grout turned in a sensational 37-save performance helping the Tri-City Americans (22-18-4-1) gain a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Everett Silvertips (34-6-4-3) on Sunday.

The game had a playoff-type feel to it right from the drop of the puck as the two teams traded scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes. There was also a fight as Terrell Goldsmith dropped the gloves with Jaxsin Vaughan following a big hit on Carter MacAdams.

Held to just 14 shots the last time they were in Everett, the Americans worked 13 shots on goal in the opening period as the two teams went into the intermission scoreless.

After Tri-City killed off a penalty eight minutes into the second, Everett opened up the scoring. Lukas Kaplan picked up a loose puck in his own end before skating into the Americans zone. Cutting across the slot, Kaplan let a wrist shot go that sailed over the glove of Grout to put Everett ahead 1-0 with 8:44 remaining in the period.

The Americans killed off another penalty late in the period, keeping the game 1-0 heading into the final frame.

Tri-City continued to push in the third period, outshooting the league-leading Silvertips 14-10. Eventually they were rewarded with the tying goal. Savin Virk sent the puck up to the blue line in the Everett zone and Jackson Smith fired a shot on goal.

The puck hit someone standing in front of the net and dropped down to the blocker side of Jesse Sanche. He was leaning the other way and Jake Sloan was able to jam the loose puck past the outstretched Sanche, tying the game with 5:07 left in regulation.

Grout turned in a game saver in the final minute of regulation when Carter Bear fished the puck out of skates in front of the Americans net, denying the Silvertips leading scorer with 35 seconds left in the game.

In overtime the two teams traded possessions before Everett ended the game. After a cross-crease play was put wide by Tyler McKenzie, Grout was out of position after diving over to his blocker side to try and stop the initial chance. The puck came off the end wall and Dominik Rymon scooped it up, tapping it into the open net on the other side of the crease to end the Americans comeback attempt.

Tri-City now prepares to head to British Columbia for three games as they head North to meet the Kamloops Blazers (17-24-3-0) on Wednesday night.

