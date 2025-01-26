Preview: Americans at Silvertips - January 26, 2025

January 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







PREVIEW: Americans @ Silvertips - January 26, 2025

Category: article January 26, 2025

LAST GAME: The Americans had a strong performance against a good Medicine Hat team last night, but ultimately fell 3-1 on home ice. After the Tigers jumped ahead 2-0 after two, Jake Sloan pulled the Americans within one early in the third. A power play goal by Medicine Hat shortly after restored the two-goal lead, and the game ended 3-1.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips. The home team has won every game so far in the season series, with Tri-City picking up 6-5 OT (Nov 2) and 8-6 (Nov 8) wins at the Toyota Center before dropping two 4-1 games in Everett December 14 and January 12. After tonight the two teams won't see each other until March 7 at the Toyota Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Brandon Whynott (22-25-47) Carter Bear (32-34-66)

Max Curran (14-31-45) Tyler McKenzie (27-34-61)

Jake Sloan (15-28-43) Dominik Rymon (22-33-55)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 15.5% (24-for-155) Power Play - 26.3% (46-for-175)

Penalty Kill - 80.9% (136-for-168) Penalty Kill - 78.6% (132-for-168)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.