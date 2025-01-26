Preview: Americans at Silvertips - January 26, 2025
January 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans @ Silvertips - January 26, 2025
Category: article January 26, 2025
LAST GAME: The Americans had a strong performance against a good Medicine Hat team last night, but ultimately fell 3-1 on home ice. After the Tigers jumped ahead 2-0 after two, Jake Sloan pulled the Americans within one early in the third. A power play goal by Medicine Hat shortly after restored the two-goal lead, and the game ended 3-1.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips. The home team has won every game so far in the season series, with Tri-City picking up 6-5 OT (Nov 2) and 8-6 (Nov 8) wins at the Toyota Center before dropping two 4-1 games in Everett December 14 and January 12. After tonight the two teams won't see each other until March 7 at the Toyota Center.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Brandon Whynott (22-25-47) Carter Bear (32-34-66)
Max Curran (14-31-45) Tyler McKenzie (27-34-61)
Jake Sloan (15-28-43) Dominik Rymon (22-33-55)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Power Play - 15.5% (24-for-155) Power Play - 26.3% (46-for-175)
Penalty Kill - 80.9% (136-for-168) Penalty Kill - 78.6% (132-for-168)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025
- Recap and Highlights: Winterhawks' Power Play Stays Hot, Portland Beats Wenatchee 5-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Silvertips - January 26, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Portland Power Play Proves Decisive as Wild Fall Saturday, 5-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Kick-off Road-Trip With Shootout Win in Victoria - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds' Win Streak Ends in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Score 4 Power Play Goals In Road Win Over Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Paupanekis Scores Twice In Loss To Vancouver - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans Drop 3-1 Game To Medicine Hat Tigers - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.