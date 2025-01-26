Broncos Kick-off Road-Trip With Shootout Win in Victoria

January 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Victoria, BC - For just the second time all season, the Swift Current Broncos found a way to comeback in the third period trailing by two to defeat the Victoria Royals 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night at the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre.

The Broncos would trail twice in the first period but were able to follow-up twice. Victoria would open the scoring in the first period with just two seconds left in the Royal power play as Reggie Newman would pounce on a loose puck beat Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) at 7:43. Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) would follow his own shot at 9:32 with his 11th of the season and third goal as a Bronco from Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB). Victoria would then take the lead again at 13:01 from a Brandon Lisowsky finish on a 2-on-1. But Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would solve Jayden Kraus with a sharp angle drive for his 17th of the season Peyton Kettles & Reid Dyck at 15:17. Drawing things even at 2-2 going to the middle stanza.

Victoria would pour things on in the second as on a second power play as Teydon Trembecky would fire his 25th of the season past Reid Dyck at 7:30 helping the Royals regain the lead of 3-2. A series of unfortunate events would lead to a 4-2 Royals lead as Brayden Boehm would bank a wrap-around off a Bronco skate at 11:39. Victoria would keep the two-goal lead heading to the third period.

The Broncos would start the rally early in the third period as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would re-direct home his 20th of the season past Jayden Kraus at 3:09 from Marek Ročák (Valasske Klobouky, CZE) & Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) cutting the Royals lead to 4-3. Swift Current would get their opportunity to get even with less than 1:30 left on the clock and they dodged a bullet on an empty net miss from Victoria and with 59.9 seconds left on the clock in regulation, Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would make pay-dirt with his 18th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Mayo tying the game at 4-4 forcing overtime.

In OT, the Broncos outshot the Royals 5-2 but had a chance to win it with seconds on the board as Marek Roċák would go in on a late breakaway but could not solve Jayden Kraus and a shootout would be required to settle this game and it would be the first shootout between the Broncos and Royals ever in their head-to-head match-ups.

In Round Two Kenta Isogai would score on Reid Dyck to give the Royals an advantage going into round three, needing to score, Clarke Caswell forced round for with a shootout tying mark. Nate Misskey would be denied in round four, setting up Trae Wilke to win it moments later and help solidify the extra point on game one of the Broncos five game BC Division swing.

With the win, the Broncos move to 23-18-1-1 while the Royals drop to 25-13-3-5 on the season. Swift Current finds themselves just a point back of Brandon for third in the East Division standings, heading into action Sunday against the Vancouver Giants.

Game time from the Langley Events Centre is 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.